Kwadaso MP apologizes for alleged bribery of EC officers during Ejisu by-election

The apology comes amidst growing concerns and speculations surrounding the integrity of the electoral process, particularly in the wake of allegations of bribery and misconduct.

Dr. Nyarko expressed remorse for his actions and emphasized his commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

See the full statement below:

It has come to my attention that there is a video in circulation in which I was seen picking a white envelope from my back pocket and dropping it on a table in front of two Electoral Commission officers.

I want to state that, on the 30th of April, 2024, when the Ejisu by-election was being held, I my political party selected the New Patriotic Party to supervise 5 polling stations in Fumesua.

During my numerous rounds, and upon reaching the Pentecost church polling station, I interacted with the officers to find out if the election process at the polling station was coming up well and the numbers that had registered at that time.

The officers indicated that the process was smooth, but at that time their food had not been delivered. I then asked them if they would be okay if I offered them lunch. They accepted it and I put an envelope on the table in the full glare.

I then left, granted an interview with Adom TV, and continued to the other polling stations.

I must state unequivocally, and in all honesty that, the gesture shown by me to the electoral officers was with good intent, and not to bribe nor influence them to act contrary to their conscience, conviction, and character.

The Electoral Commission, over the years, has built an image of credibility, integrity, honesty, and discipline, and I will not do anything untoward to erode such virtues.

I have endeavored, over the years, to build an image of integrity, credibility, honesty, kindness, and discipline and I will not do anything deliberately to diminish it. Those who know me will attest to that.

Although I acted in good faith, it seems my good intention and action have been misconstrued to mean I have bribed or influenced the electoral officers. That was not the case. I did not bribe anybody.

As unfortunate as the incident is, I would like to apologize to the Commission and the citizenry and assure all and sundry that such an act will never happen again.

I will also gladly submit myself to any process to establish the truth of what transpired at the polling station on that day.