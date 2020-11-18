The screenshot sighted in a report by Dailymail.co.uk shows the account @francisus account liking a picture of Natalia Garibotto dressed in a revealing outfit which some people have suggested is unbecoming of the pope.

Pope Francis' official Instagram account likes racy photo of bikini-wearing model

In the news portal's report, Miss Garibotto could be seen dressed in a short tartan skirt while packing books into a locker.

The 27-year-old Brazilian model's picture has so far been liked by more than 133,000 people, and Pope Francis happens to be one of them if the screenshot is anything to go by.

For no other than the pope to like your post on social media, that must be a huge endorsement. Miss Garibotto could not hide her excitement as she took to Twitter to jokingly say she was on her “way to the Vatican”.

“Brb on my way to the Vatican. At least I’m going to heaven.

“If Pope Francis wanted the site, so should you,” Natalia Garibotto wrote on Twitter.

She is also quoted as saying to Barstool Sports: “My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping.”

Meanwhile, some social media users have been poking fun at the pope, saying: “Now that's my kind of Pope.”

“My man’s just admiring God’s creation leave him alone,” one Colin Little said jokingly.

Interestingly, according to the Daily Mail, the controversial like is no longer on the account and people have been wondering if it was just a simple mistake or Pope Francis consciously endorsed Miss Garibotto dressing because the latter would ignite a lot of reactions.

The young woman who has more than two million followers on Instagram and a private members website posted the picture in question on October 5 with the caption: “I can teach you a thing or two. Can’t wait for you guys to see my October shoot on my site.”