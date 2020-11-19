According to the commission’s director-General, Kyeremeh Atuahene, “using condoms was the most effective way to protect each other from new infections” since the disease is mainly spread by men.

Ghanaweb.com reported him as having said this when the GAC paid a working visit to the Ghana National Fire Service in Accra on Wednesday to present about 72,000 pieces of lubricated condoms and Behavioral Communication Change (BCC) materials on HIV and AIDS to the service to be distributed to all fire service stations across the country.

Kyeremeh Atuahene hinted that as part of the HIV and AIDS awareness month celebration, his outfit would donate condoms and BCC material to all uniform service staff across the nation, all in a bid to help facilitate the efforts aimed at stopping news infections.

He mentioned the Ghana National Fire Sevice, the Police, Immigration, and Ghana Armed Forces among others as beneficiaries of the intended donations to enable them to protect themselves from new HIV infections while on duty away from home.

He revealed that HIV infections have shot up in the country and staff of the uniform service are the groups with high HIV prevalence.

“The HIV new infections have been around 20,000 over the last five years and that is not too good, we have to reduce new infections to the barest minimum because that is one of the ways to eliminate AIDS by 2030,” he said.

Divisional Officer I Charles Addo, HIV\AIDS Focal Person received the items on behalf of the GNFS and assured that the donated materials would be put to the purpose they are intended to serve.

The GAC director further appealed to Ghanaians to support HIV and AIDS prevention activities, treatment and care in the workplace to help stop the spread of the virus in communities and achieve the ultimate goal of eliminating the virus.