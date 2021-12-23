According to Tuko.co.ke, the deceased, Harrison Oduor Ouma had hoped to win the competition but collapsed suddenly, an incident that brought the fun moment to an abrupt end.
Primary school pupil dies after choking on bread during end of term eating competition
An end of year party organized by Sikura Primary School in Butula town of Kenya’s Busia county turned tragic after one of the pupils participating in an eating competition choked on a piece of bread and died.
The event had been organised by the school to mark the end of the second term before the young learners could break for the December festivities, the news website reports.
Butula sub-county police chief Jacob Chelimo is reported to have confirmed the heartbreaking incident.
He disclosed that all attempts by the school’s management through first aid to save the youngster could not yield any bear any fruit.
READ ALSO: "I’ll inspect vaccination cards" – Ghanaian pastor says unvaccinated members won't enter chapel
They then rushed him to Buluani hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
“He was choked by the piece of bread that stuck in his throat and fell unconscious and failed to respond to first aid assistance from teachers and fellow pupils. The school management rushed him to hospital but he was pronounced dead,” Chelimo said as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh