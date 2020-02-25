The founder of the Power of Worship International church, who also happens to be John Dumlo’s civil engineering classmate in KNUST, recently caused a buzz on social media after an old video of him popped up prophesying to Tracy about her flamboyant wedding.

In a new interview talking about his call as a pastor, Christianity and how Pastors must bless others with their wealth than show off, said that “if someone can not invite you to dinner, you are not supposed to follow the person to church …you are suppose to come to my life then when you see my life you’ll follow me to church”.

According to Prophet Daniel, his church, therefore rent rooms for people and give others business so that their lives to move forward because that is the benefit of Christianity.