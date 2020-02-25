The founder of the Power of Worship International church, who also happens to be John Dumlo’s civil engineering classmate in KNUST, recently caused a buzz on social media after an old video of him popped up prophesying to Tracy about her flamboyant wedding.

Speaking about how men of God of today display their wealth on social media, Pastor Daniel Amoateng said “prosperity is not for some people, it’s for everyone. The bible says the blessing of the Lord brings prosperity so when a man of God is being blessed, it’s not a sin.”

The father of one continued that “When Jesus Christ was born three gifts were given to him. Mere, Frank Incense, guess the third one, Gold. What is gold wealth, even Jesus sone of God needed gold.” The man of God further explained that God’s plan for Jesus receiving a gold was to take care of him at some point and as such, men of God also need finances to run the church.

Hear more from in the video below.