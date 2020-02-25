The report surfaced in April 2019 after the two have been spotted out at a popular night club in Accra and recently, the pair was also seen publicly for the first time since their dating rumour, when they attended King Promise’s manager’s baby christening.

King Promise, who is out with a new song titled “Sisa”, appeared on TV3’s New Day show where he also spoke about his alleged relationship with the GhOne TV newscaster.

MzGee, who hosted the “Selfish” singer on the show asked him what is about him with Serwaa Amihere that always get people talking and he said “she is a friend of ours” and explaining that someone in his team knows Serwaa from way back and that is why she hangs out with them.

According to King Promise, it is the fans and the media that are pushing the agenda. He added that “I see it all over the news, I just leave it. I usually try not to put more attention on stuff, for me the most important thing is I am here as an artiste my music that’s what should be the main focus”. Watch the video below.