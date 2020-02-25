Funny Face went beserk after Lilwin chastised the Ghana Movie Awards scheme for adjudging the former as Favourite Actor at the 2019 awards. “Favourite actor in Ghana, can you pass me? My career isn’t dead, if even I am not there, Akrobeto is there,” Lilwin fumed in an interview with Zion Felix.

In reply, Funny Face called out his colleague actor, describing him as someone who is always envious and will end up miserably. The father of two, in his usual style, shared videos on his Instagram page to subtly troll Lilwin and he has also replied with a skit that shames the Ghana Movie Awards.

The Kumawood superstar believes that the awards scheme run Fred Nuamah is not transparent and fair because it either by influenced money and personal affiliations, which sees underserved people picking awards. This Lilwin has illustrated in a new skit in which Funny Face’s name was mentioned.

Watch it below.