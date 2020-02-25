Medikal and Sister Derby’s relationship, which lasted about 3 years ended in 2018 and around September that year, the rapper announced that he is now dating actress Fella Makafui, 24. The news has since sparked a wild conversation of rivalry and comparison between Fella Makafui and Sister Derby and it doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon because the former apparently hasn’t run out of fuel yet for this journey.

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old model turn musician has narrated how the YOLO star made efforts to be her friend but she refused, vowing never to make her friend. “According to Medikal she tried being a friend like she tried sending me some stuff but now I don’t know if that was true but at that time I was already suspecting there was something because people kept sending me messages,” Sister Derby said on Zylofon FM.

She continued that “Efia Odo also went on snapchat and said something, I started being weary because usually, I don’t know whether it’s an African woman thing, but usually, when people are chopping your boyfriend they want to be your friend so that you no go suspect, so because I suspected, I didn’t want to be a double fool so I said hell no she is not going to be my friend”.

Medikal, Sister Derby and Fella Makafui

The “Kakalika Love” singer referred to the Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran dating saga to buttress her point as she further spoke about her relationship life and the real issue why she broke up with the AMG rapper. Watch the video below.