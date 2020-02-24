Ryn Roberts’ mother appeared on UTV’s “United Showbiz” show hosted by her colleague actress, Nana Ama McBrown. With John Dumelo and Bulldog as panellists on the show which was dedicated to the first birthday of Nana Ama’s daughter, they all shared their experiences as celebrities who became parents.

Yvonne Nelson talking about her experience said “It’s been hard, at some point depression almost set in. I gained so much weight. And because I have been parenting alone since her father doesn’t live in Ghana, it has been tough. At some point, I started schooling and I had to combine it with shooting and taking care of Ryn.”

Nana McBrown asked Yvonne if she got pregnant because she wanted a child and the “Heels and Sneakers” producer answered, “When I met her father everything was right. I saw the kind of relationship he had with his other children so I knew he would be great. I didn’t have a father figure at home because my dad wasn’t in my life so I wanted better for Ryn.”

Jamie Roberts and Yvonne Nelson with their daughter

Narrating how she welcomed her daughter, Yvonne revealed that her water broke while in the car on the way to the hospital. Giving a detailed account, she mentioned that the head of her baby came out while in the car adding that the bumpy roads and potholes made it worst.

The actress at the time of announcing the birth of her daughter faced a myriad of criticism for welcoming a child out of wedlock, with a man who has two children and divorced his wife. In relation, Nana Ama asked Yvonne if being a parent out of wedlock was an issue and she retorted, “If you are not married you are not missing anything”.