According to reports, the bill seeks to allow men accused of abusing women under the age of 18 to avoid punishment if they marry their victims.

The bill christened ‘Marry Your Rapist’ which is expected to be debated by Members of Parliament at the end of January has triggered reactions, with opponents arguing that it is likely not only to legitimise rape but also normalise the marriage of minors, child abuse and sexual exploitation.

The United Nations has spoken out against the bill, warning that it could lead to the increased confidence of rapists without fear of punishment and consequences to their crimes. It has also been denounced by opposition MPs from parties such as the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) which has urged the government to block it from being debated, primarily over fears that it could be used by some to force girls and minors into unwanted marriages.

A similar bill was presented to the Turkish parliament back in 2016, it had proposed the same for rape cases in which “force, threat, or any other restriction on consent” was not used. It was dropped by the ruling AKP government following global outrage.

Turkey has long been subject to scrutiny over the presence of alleged child marriage within the country and its proposed marriage laws. Although the legal age of consent in the Republic is 18, an estimated 482,908 child marriages took place over the past ten years, according to a government report published in 2018.

In 2017, another law was introduced – which was passed – allowing Islamic muftis and scholars to conduct civil marriage ceremonies, resulting in a barrage of criticism due to the perception that it undermines the country’s secular constitution and would allegedly open the way for more child marriages.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leader of the Free the Sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze has said that the move by the Turkish government is in line with the dictates of the Holy Bible.

He quoted Deuteronomy 22 (New International Version) which reads: “[28] If a man happens to meet a virgin who is not pledged to be married and rapes her and they are discovered, [29] he shall pay her father fifty shekels of silver. He must marry the young woman, for he has violated her. He can never divorce her as long as he lives”.

He was quick to add that he personally does not support the move to make rapists marry their victims.

”Yes, this is biblical!

"Personally, I do not support this move. However, it’s scriptural and they got this from exactly the same place tithing and first fruit came from; the old expired covenant.

"Christians who refuse to abandon the old law for selfish personal reasons end up slaves to it," Daddy Freezeis quoted as saying.

It is far from clear now whether the Turkish government’s intention for introducing the ‘Marry Your Rapist’ bill was to enforce the dictates of the Bible or to legitimise the prevalence of alleged child marriage and other acts of sexual exploitation.