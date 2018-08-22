Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden


Video Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden

The residents got ‘diabolical’ and planted tomato seeds in  the pothole, which have now born juicy fruits readying to ripe.

  • Published:
Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden play

Helpless residents of Poplar Plain Crescent, in Toronto have turned a big pothole in one of the city’s road into a community tomato garden after calls on the authorities to fix the road to avoid danger have not yielded any results over several months.

The residents got ‘diabolical’ and planted tomato seeds in  the pothole, which have now grown and born juicy fruits readying to ripe after authorities vested with the power to use the national resources to the benefit of the citizenry failed to patch the big pothole.

Odditycentral.com reported that instead of fixing the road when it was just a small hole in the middle of the road, the city authorities abandoned it and only placed traffic cones around it when it began to widen.

Now, the pothole has reached such an alarming width and depth where   cars are unable to pass each other by and the pedestrian walkway has also been destroyed.

Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden play

 

READ MORE: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day

After the news of the pothole having turned into a community tomato garden went viral, city authorities are now reportedly preparing to fix it.

A city spokesperson is quoted as saying “staff will return to the site to investigate” and take steps to rectify the problem.

He also warned the residents to “stay away from damaged infrastructure”, but the locals are also insisting that, just as the authorities waited till the road got to such a deplorable state, they should equally wait for them to harvest their tomatoes before the road is fixed.

One of the residents is quoted as saying: “I’m hopeful, too, that getting attention doesn’t get this fixed too soon, because I think we’re still a couple weeks away from harvest time.”

 

However, Toronto mayor, John Tory is reported to have said that the tomato plants would be transferred to a proper garden to pay way for the fixing of the road.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Video 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Human sacrifice: I had sex with my sister and aunty, sacrificed my mother to succeed - Confesses popular footballer Human sacrifice I had sex with my sister and aunty, sacrificed my mother to succeed - Confesses popular footballer
Yahoo Plus: 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money Yahoo Plus 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money
Video: Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing machine as he struggles for freedom Video Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing machine as he struggles for freedom
Video: Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son Abomination! Father caught having sex with son

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven



Top Articles

1 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winnerbullet
2 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church member...bullet
3 Deadly snake Pastor almost killed by deadly snake he was using...bullet
4 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
5 ‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a...bullet
6 Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly...bullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Incest Galore Woman divorces biological son, marries...bullet
9 Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he...bullet
10 Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears...bullet

Related Articles

Video 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Video Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing machine as he struggles for freedom
Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a lot in my son's education"
What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing
Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court
In Central Region Grave looter grabbed with human skull
Bad Behaviour Court convicts woman for wishing boyfriend’s mum dead

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
5 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
6 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises womenbullet
7 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
8 Exemplary Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a touching...bullet
9 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
10 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing...bullet

Filla

Gulspor football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing
What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing
Gay brothers Two brothers send the internet into frenzy as they strip down for their 27th birthday shoot
'Sister love' My husband sneaks out of bed to have sex with his sister - Narrates woman
Jimmy Taylor Racist white man arrested for assault & calling a Ugandan worker n*gga