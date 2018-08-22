Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden

news

Helpless residents of Poplar Plain Crescent, in Toronto have turned a big pothole in one of the city’s road into a community tomato garden after calls on the authorities to fix the road to avoid danger have not yielded any results over several months.

The residents got ‘diabolical’ and planted tomato seeds in the pothole, which have now grown and born juicy fruits readying to ripe after authorities vested with the power to use the national resources to the benefit of the citizenry failed to patch the big pothole.

Odditycentral.com reported that instead of fixing the road when it was just a small hole in the middle of the road, the city authorities abandoned it and only placed traffic cones around it when it began to widen.

Now, the pothole has reached such an alarming width and depth where cars are unable to pass each other by and the pedestrian walkway has also been destroyed.

After the news of the pothole having turned into a community tomato garden went viral, city authorities are now reportedly preparing to fix it.

A city spokesperson is quoted as saying “staff will return to the site to investigate” and take steps to rectify the problem.

He also warned the residents to “stay away from damaged infrastructure”, but the locals are also insisting that, just as the authorities waited till the road got to such a deplorable state, they should equally wait for them to harvest their tomatoes before the road is fixed.

One of the residents is quoted as saying: “I’m hopeful, too, that getting attention doesn’t get this fixed too soon, because I think we’re still a couple weeks away from harvest time.”

However, Toronto mayor, John Tory is reported to have said that the tomato plants would be transferred to a proper garden to pay way for the fixing of the road.