2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day

The toddler identified as Rapi Pamungkas is reported to have picked up the habit of smoking from collecting discarded cigarette butts around his mother’s market stall.
Having developed the habit of smoking at that tender age, the youngster then started begging passersby in his native city of Sukabumi for cigarette, and they gave him reluctantly out of shock.
According to the odditycentral.com, Rapi’s mother, Maryati has admitted to supplying the little child with two packs of cigarette on a daily basis which he uses to take coffee and cake.
She said failure to provide the two packs, the toddler would be restless.
“He has been smoking every day for around two months. If I don’t give him a cigarette, my child goes berserk. If Rapi doesn’t get cigarettes he cannot sleep. He will start rampaging and crying,” Maryati said.
Meanwhile, Rapi is not a trailblazer in smoking at such a tender age. In 2010, a report of another two- year-old Ardi Rizal from Indonesia’s South Sumatra province smoking 40 cigarettes in a day went viral.