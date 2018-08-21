Toddler locked up in washing machine struggles for freedom

news

Authorities in Poland are investigating a viral video circulating online in which a toddler was locked up in a washing machine by a babysitter and filmed, while he cried and struggle for freedom.

Reports say Kacper’s 21-year-old mother, named only as Zaneta D, left him in the care of a friend, while she together with the victim’s father had gone to work in the city of Radom.

The heartbreaking video involving the 2-year-old Kacper was first posted online by one Mateusz S, 19-year-old man who was initially arrested by the police to help in their investigation, but he was again discharged without any charges.

Rather, they later arrested another 18-year-old Adam B who was supposed to have been the one taking care of the child at the time of the abuse.

Apparently, according to the police, it was this same toddler who was spotted in a previous video last year being forced to smoke cigarette, which was posted on his mother’s social media page, but she told investigators that she had no knowledge about the entire development.

Though the victim, according to prosecutors was not hurt during the abuse, Adam B and Tomasz K, 22, the boy’s father who are reportedly helping officials in further investigations have been charged with child abuse, and may be imprisoned for 10 years if found guilty.