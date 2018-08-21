Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Toddler locked up in washing machine struggles for freedom


Video Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing machine as he struggles for freedom

Reports say Kacper’s 21-year-old mother, named only as Zaneta D, left him in the care of a friend, while she together with the victim’s father had gone to work in the city of Radom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toddler locked up in washing machine struggles for freedom play

Authorities in Poland are investigating a viral video circulating online in which a toddler was locked up in a washing machine by a babysitter and filmed, while he cried and struggle for freedom.

Reports say Kacper’s 21-year-old mother, named only as Zaneta D, left him in the care of a friend, while she together with the victim’s father had gone to work in the city of Radom.

The heartbreaking video involving the 2-year-old Kacper was first posted online by one Mateusz S, 19-year-old man who was initially arrested by the police to help in their investigation, but he was again discharged without any charges.

Rather, they later arrested another 18-year-old Adam B who was supposed to have been the one taking care of the child at the time of the abuse.

Toddler locked up in washing machine struggles for freedom play

 

READ MORE: "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court

Apparently, according to the police, it was this same toddler who was spotted in a previous video last year being forced to smoke cigarette, which was posted on his mother’s social media page, but she told investigators that she had no knowledge about the entire development.

Though the victim, according to prosecutors was not hurt during the abuse, Adam B and Tomasz K, 22, the boy’s father who are reportedly helping officials in further investigations have been charged with child abuse, and may be imprisoned for 10 years if found guilty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court
Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina
‘No contribution, no chop’: Woman marries son, says "I invested a lot in my son's education" ‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a lot in my son's education"
What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing

Recommended Videos

Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Counsellor Lutterodt: Don’t tell your wives when you impregnate another woman Counsellor Lutterodt Don’t tell your wives when you impregnate another woman
Exemplary: Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a touching apology letter Exemplary Thief returns stolen Ghs 755.00 with a touching apology letter



Top Articles

1 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winnerbullet
2 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates church member...bullet
3 Deadly snake Pastor almost killed by deadly snake he was using...bullet
4 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
5 ‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a...bullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he...bullet
8 Incest Galore Woman divorces biological son, marries...bullet
9 Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills...bullet
10 Blasphemy? “Religion spoilt my life, f**k Jesus” –...bullet

Related Articles

Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Extreme! Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina
Abomination! Father caught having sex with son
‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I invested a lot in my son's education"
What A Business! Football club sells 18 players to buy 10 goats for rearing
Indictment! "My husband’s manhood is big but useless, he can’t go beyond one round" – Furious woman tells court
In Central Region Grave looter grabbed with human skull
Bad Behaviour Court convicts woman for wishing boyfriend’s mum dead
Discrimination! Company rejects woman’s job request because she has a "ghetto name"
Controversy! “If he cheated on you, check yourself and say sorry to him” – Lady

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
5 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises womenbullet
6 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
7 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices,...bullet
8 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social...bullet
9 Trouble Side chick dressed in wedding gown disrupts...bullet
10 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet

Filla

Gay brothers Two brothers send the internet into frenzy as they strip down for their 27th birthday shoot
'Sister love' My husband sneaks out of bed to have sex with his sister - Narrates woman
Jimmy Taylor Racist white man arrested for assault & calling a Ugandan worker n*gga
In Central Region Grave looter grabbed with human skull