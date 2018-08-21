Father caught having sex with son

news

A man was reportedly caught having sexual intercourse with his own son in Asaba, Nigeria’s Delta state and photos of the incident have been circulating, and triggering mixed reactions on social media.

According to Yabaleftonline.ng, Facebook user who lives in Asaba, Delta state posted the photos on the social media platform and it has since gone viral.

The Facebook user posted the photos with a caption: “The day people would start minding their business in this world, the better for them.

So a Father was having sex with his son and busybodies wouldn’t allow them do it in peace.

”What’s wrong with incest? Is it not people’s choice and what two adults have agreed to do with their bodies?

“If it were homosexuals now, everyone would start speaking out in support of the harassed party, but because this is incest, no one is saying anything.

READ MORE: Company rejects woman’s job request because she has a "ghetto name"

“Incest should be legalized in the country. Everyone has a right to choose who they want to have sex with. It’s a matter of choice and sexual preferences.”

The controversial view expressed by the Facebook user has sparked negative reactions, with some condemning the culprits.

Below are some reactions by Facebook users: