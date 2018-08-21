Pulse.com.gh logo
Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril


Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril

Tang Feihu who is reported to have practiced martial arts and qigong for many years thought it plausible to apply his breathing techniques to the lorry tyre tubes inflating stunt after seeing videos of it online.

Tang Feihu inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril play

A 43-year-old man from China has earned an official world record certificate from the London-based World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) for his breathtaking stunt in which he was able to inflate 12 lorry tyre tubes simultaneously by blowing air into them through one of his nostrils.

A report by odditycentral.com indicated that Tang Feihu contacted the WRCA on July 5 this year to notify them about his ability to break the existing record and set a new mindboggling one.

The WRCA then delegated an officer to witness Tang Feihu’s performance on August 12, and truly he did not disappoint. It took him only 2 minutes and 30 seconds to inflate all the 12 lorry tyre tubes to the surprise of people present.

Tang Feihu who is reported to have practiced martial arts and qigong for many years thought it plausible to apply his breathing techniques to the lorry tyre tubes inflating stunt after seeing videos of it online.

Tang Feihu inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril play

 

Reports say he started off by inflating 10 tyre tubes with a diameter of over 60 cm within 2 minutes and 39 seconds. After resting for about five minutes, the stuntman decided to increase the lorry tyre tubes to 12, and through one of his nostrils, he inflated them simultaneously within the unprecedented record time.

 

What makes Tang Feihu’s record more intriguing is the fact that the previous record which was set last year by another Chinese man, Nie Yongbing, it took him 20 minutes to inflate 4 lorry tyre tubes, however, he has been able to achieve trice his predecessor’s feat within just 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

