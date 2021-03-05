According to a report by Adomonline.com, the deceased identified as Kweku Agyei got electrocuted and burnt to death.

The news portal reported a witness as having said that the vicinity experienced low current and Mr. Agyei offered to redeem the situation with the assistance of a friend.

The deceased and his friend, Jonah Agbemedu examined the situation and concluded that it might due to a faulty high tension. Mr. Agyei then climbed the pole with the support of a ladder but he was not fortunate.

“It was during his climbing stage that all of a sudden he caught fire on top of the pole,” the witness recounted.

Jonah Agbemedu, the deceased’s friend with whom he had tried to remedy the electrical fault narrated that, he could not help Mr. Agyei while he was burning because he also had a power shock that threw him helplessly into a gutter.

“A few minutes later, some people arrived at the scene and I instructed them to look for a dried wood to kick Kweku Agyei from the pole, he dropped, burnt and dead.”

The deceased’s family members have been reportedly notified of his sad death and his body has been deposited at the Worawora Government Hospital.