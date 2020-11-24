According to the General overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel, it is only unwise men who disrespect their wives by flaunting their adulterous lifestyles in the face of their wives.

Adomonline.com.gh reported him as having advised while officiating a wedding ceremony between gospel musician, Brother Sammy’s manager (Romeo), and his long-time girlfriend which took place in Kumasi.

Rev. Obofour advised the groom to keep all his sexual escapades with other mistresses private if he wants his marriage to be peaceful and last long.

“Every wise man cheats without his wife finding out. Every wise man switches his phone off when he arrives home. Every wise man does not disturb his wife to the extent that she contracts high blood pressure. Every man who respects his home does not talk to other women in the presence of his wife.

“Every wise man saves the names of his girlfriends as ‘cement owner’, ‘landguard’ etc. to avoid being caught. For instance, if I’m walking in town with my wife and I meet my girlfriend, I won’t even smile. I’ll put up a straight face,” he is quoted as saying.

The man of God is always in the news for controversial reasons and this is just one of such instances.

In different but related news, ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor’s former spokesperson Andrew Awuni is alleged to have become a pastor going round to preach the word of God to win souls for his kingdom.

Various videos posted on Facebook show him preaching the word of God at the Kpassa market in the Oti Region.

He is heard in some of the videos urging traders and passersby to dedicate their lives to Christ and serve him wholeheartedly.

“Taking the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ to the people of Kpassa in the Oti Region of Ghana,” Mr. Awuni captioned one of his videos on Facebook.

He is the founder of the Centre for Freedom and Accuracy.