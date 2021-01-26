The group took to the street of the Volta Regional capital Ho on Monday, 25th January 2021 to protest against Dr. Letsa’s nomination by President Akufo-Addo to represent him in the region again in his second term.

The protesters alleged that Dr. Letsa has not helped anybody since he was made Regional Minister in Akufo-Addo’s first term of office, so he doesn’t merit a re-nomination.

“He is very stingy” – Volta NPP protests against Dr. Letsa’s re-nomination as regional minister

The demonstrators, all of whom are seen wearing red polo-shirts are seen holding placards with various inscriptions.

“He is very very stingy”, “Reject Letsa”, “Volta Rejects Dr. Letsa as Regional Minister,” some of the wordings on the placards read.

According to Volta NPP Grassroots For Justice, Akufo-Addo and the NPP will pay dearly if they ignore their concerns and retain Dr. Letsa as Regional Minister.

The group explained that reappointing would be a setback to achieving President Akufo-Addo’s vision of winning the hearts of people of the Volta Region.

The unhappy party supporters further claimed that the party failed to attain its target of winning five parliamentary seats in the region due to Dr. Letsa’s lackadaisical attitude towards activities of the party among other allegations.

Just like the Ashanti region is the stronghold of the governing NPP, the Volta region has been the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The winning of the Hohoe constituency seat by John Peter Amewu for the NPP has awakened the party that it could win the hearts of the region with more efforts.