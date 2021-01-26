A Twitter user, Lola who shared the story on Twitter said that the man’s boss was speaking with him on the phone when the staff mentioned that he was with his mother.

However, when the boss of the Public Relations company where he worked asked to speak with his mother, the Nigerian man quickly said that his mother is illiterate, so his boss should speak to her in Yoruba.

Although he probably didn’t mean to deliberately denigrate her mother, his boss got infuriated, saying the man was supposed to speak highly of his mother, and not make derogatory remarks about her.

She then hanged up and before the young man knew, his boss sent an email to inform him about the termination of his job.

According to the unhappy woman, how the young man spoke about no other than his mother must be the same way he speaks about clients too, and that does not augur well for a PR company.

Man loses job after referring to mum illiterate in a phone conversation with his boss

In other news, two men allegedly set a 64-year-old woman ablaze after pouring petrol on her.

Reports say the victim is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital with severe burn injuries after she was rushed to the facility by one of her sons.

According to Adomonline.com, Linlaar Akua’s only crime was refusing to release her tricycle to suspects in the middle of the night for them to convey something she suspected might have been a stolen item and did not want to be associated though the machine is used for commercial purposes.

The news portal reported the police saying that a fortnight ago, one Mathew Patuka and Laari Sujurka both natives of Nakpanduri visited the victim at about 1 am, woke her from sleep and claimed that they wanted her tricycle to cart their goods somewhere.

The woman reportedly told the suspects that it was too late in the night and that the machine was not in good condition, so she could not release it.

The following day at about 9 am, the suspects returned and threatened to kill the victim for accusing them of being thieves.

She had indicated to them that soon after they left the previous day, she was unable to find her mobile phone.

The threat to her life was reported to the police in Nakpanduri but before an action could be taken, the suspects visited the home of the woman on January 16, 2020, poured petrol on her and set her on fire with matches, reports say.

Sensing danger for the atrocity they committed, the suspects fled even before the police could arrive.

The victim was rushed to a health facility in Tamale where she is on admission responding to treatment.

Police continue to search for the suspects to assist in investigations.