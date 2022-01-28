RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Robbers shoot Ghanaian prison officer to death for refusing to surrender bag

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Pump-action gun-wielding robbers have shot a 59-year-old prison officer to death after he refused to hand over his bag containing ¢340.

Robbers kill Prison Officer, Francis Dzaka Mawunyo
Robbers kill Prison Officer, Francis Dzaka Mawunyo

According to Myjoyonline.com, the sad incident occurred on the Asiakwa-Apedwa stretch on the Kumasi-Accra Highway on Thursday, January 27.

Recommended articles

The deceased, Chief Officer Francis Dzaka Mawunyo was shot in the face at close range after he defied the orders to surrender his bag to them.

Kibi Divisional Police said in a situational report that they got a distress call from the scene to the Information Room of the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters at Koforidua.

According to the report, the robbers blocked the road and robbed over 20 vehicles at about 2:30 am at a spot between Brimso and Enyinasi.

READ ALSO: Government will make “shameful U-turn” even if E-levy is passed - Francis-Xavier Sosu

Chief Officer Francis Dzaka Mawunyo was onboard a 46-seater Hyundai bus with registration number AP 260-22 travelling from the Kumasi-Accra direction when the vehicle bumped into the robbery operation.

Police officers conducted a search on the deceased and found ¢340 and a prison ID card bearing his name, Dzaka Francis Mawunyo.

“On the spot investigations disclosed that three armed men suspected to be of Fulani extraction stopped the vehicles and robbed the passengers of their properties, including cash and mobile phones.

“It was further disclosed that the robbers demanded that the deceased surrendered his bag, but he resisted; as a result, one of the robbers armed with pump-action gun fired at him at close range by the left eye, killing him instantly,” the police report said in part as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy.

He was stationed at the Kumasi Central Prisons and scheduled for retirement in June this year.

He is survived by three children and a wife.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate

Angry reactions as bulldozer transporting heavy log puts fear in Ejisu residents (video)

Buldozer carrying heavy log

Details of stowaway who survive 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam revealed

Stock photo