Robbers shoot Ghanaian prison officer to death for refusing to surrender bag

The deceased, Chief Officer Francis Dzaka Mawunyo was shot in the face at close range after he defied the orders to surrender his bag to them.

Kibi Divisional Police said in a situational report that they got a distress call from the scene to the Information Room of the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters at Koforidua.

According to the report, the robbers blocked the road and robbed over 20 vehicles at about 2:30 am at a spot between Brimso and Enyinasi.

Chief Officer Francis Dzaka Mawunyo was onboard a 46-seater Hyundai bus with registration number AP 260-22 travelling from the Kumasi-Accra direction when the vehicle bumped into the robbery operation.

Police officers conducted a search on the deceased and found ¢340 and a prison ID card bearing his name, Dzaka Francis Mawunyo.

“On the spot investigations disclosed that three armed men suspected to be of Fulani extraction stopped the vehicles and robbed the passengers of their properties, including cash and mobile phones.

“It was further disclosed that the robbers demanded that the deceased surrendered his bag, but he resisted; as a result, one of the robbers armed with pump-action gun fired at him at close range by the left eye, killing him instantly,” the police report said in part as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

The deceased’s body has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy.

He was stationed at the Kumasi Central Prisons and scheduled for retirement in June this year.