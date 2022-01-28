He took to Twitter to express his view about the Bill which is currently before Parliament awaiting passage into law.

“Like E-Levy, this government has always neglected to engage stakeholders before implementation of major policies hence their failure. Even if E-levy passes which I doubt, the widespread nationwide boycotts of momo and e-transactions will only lead to another shameful U-turn,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

As the E-Levy is expected to be debated on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Sosu who has a background in Economic Policy Management and Conflict, Peace and Security is warning of dire consequences if its passage worsens the hardship Ghanaians are already grappling with.

The government is seeking to tax mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and remittances into Ghana.