Government will make “shameful U-turn” even if E-levy is passed - Francis-Xavier Sosu

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Member of Parliament for Madina constituency has predicted that the government will make a “shameful U-turn” if the controversial Electronic Transactions Bill (E-Levy) is passed into law.

Lawyer Francis Sosu
Lawyer Francis Sosu

According to the lawmaker, there may be a nationwide boycott of electronic transactions due to the potential hardship it may impose on the citizenry.

He took to Twitter to express his view about the Bill which is currently before Parliament awaiting passage into law.

“Like E-Levy, this government has always neglected to engage stakeholders before implementation of major policies hence their failure. Even if E-levy passes which I doubt, the widespread nationwide boycotts of momo and e-transactions will only lead to another shameful U-turn,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

As the E-Levy is expected to be debated on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Sosu who has a background in Economic Policy Management and Conflict, Peace and Security is warning of dire consequences if its passage worsens the hardship Ghanaians are already grappling with.

The government is seeking to tax mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and remittances into Ghana.

The fee will be paid by persons originating the transaction, except for inward remittances where the recipient pays.

