‘Dumsor’ challenges will end in a few days – ECG Board Chairman assures Ghanaians

Mr Krapa emphasised that the government is aware of the challenges faced by Ghanaians and is committed to resolving them for the benefit of the people.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 24, Mr. Krapa expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian people for their patience and resilience during this crisis.

“As I said earlier today at Kaleo, at the Commissioning of VRA’s 15MW Solar Plant, the Government has put in place immediate measures to ensure the return of uninterrupted supply of power to consumers. I can, therefore, state that the unfortunate power challenges Ghanaians are facing should be over in the next few days.”

“We are fully confident that the measures being put in place should resolve the service interruptions. We empathise with all consumers and apologise unreservedly for the effects of the outages on our daily lives. Please bear with us. We are fixing it and we are nearly there,” Herbert Krapa’s post further read.