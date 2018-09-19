news

Reports say residents of Nsuaem 2 in the Bosom Freho District of the Ashanti Region were left in a state of shock after twenty-seven-year-old man believed to be addicted to Tramadol and alcohol nearly beheaded himself with a sharp knife.

Akwasi Offi popularly known as Shatta Wale reportedly attempted terminating his life on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Nyame told Abusua FM that Shatta Wale had locked himself up in his room before trying to kill himself.

He said Shatta Wale’s sister went into his room only to discover him lying in a pool of his own blood, and raised alarm.

He was reportedly taken to the Asiwa government hospital for treatment, but currently on transfer at the Konongo government hospital for further medication.

It is not clear yet what compelled the young man to attempt ending his life in such a bloody manner.