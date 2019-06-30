Soldier arrested for selling bullets to notorious kidnapper

Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok, a 32-year-old soldier has been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command for allegedly selling ammunition to a suspected kidnapper who has been terrorising the state over the years.

When paraded, Yabiliok told journalists that he sold each round of the live ammunition for N400. The soldier serves in one of the military units at the Jaji Military Cantonment in the state.

Yabiliok however said he never knew that his customer was a kidnapper. He added that the suspected kidnapper only told him that he needed the ammunition for protection against cattle rustlers. “That is why I sold the ammunition to him. I never knew he is a kidnapper,” he said.

The state Police Commissioner, Ali Aji-Janga, while addressing newsmen, said 61 other suspects were arrested for different crimes, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and cattle rustling. He said assorted arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons, drugs and vehicles were recovered from them.

Credit: LindaIkeji