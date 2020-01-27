The Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) has revealed that some Ghanaian youth are now smoking dried faeces for vitality.

Aside from the dry faeces, NACOB added that some also soak sanitary pads to drink for the same purpose.

According to Adomonline.com, the Upper West regional commander of Narcotics Control Board Ishak Bakuri disclosed the latest trend when Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery visited the regional NACOB office as part of his three-day tour of the region.

The NACOB boss lamented there was no law in the country yet to control this new craze among the youth.

“People are now smoking poop. They mix the dry shit with marijuana...,” Joy news Upper West regional correspondent Rafiq Salam reported Ishak Bakuri as saying.