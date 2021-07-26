Man who spent 22 years in primary school & failed one exam 9 times graduates: “Started in 1989”

Tuko.co.ke reported that Nyamlori, as he has been simply identified, has now earned a Bachelor's Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Kenyatta University on Friday, July 24.

According to the news website, the young man sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national exams for a record nine times, and had spent 22 years in different primary schools.

“I am the happiest person on earth because the journey that started in 1989 ended on Friday. It is indeed a miracle,” Nyamlori told the news outlet in an interview.

The happy graduate said that having ended the first battle, he is now looking to start the next one which is getting a good job to help alleviate poverty in his family.

"Poverty in my home was too much. We were the poorest in the village. Living in a grass thatched house. Getting daily meals was next to impossible.

"My plan for the future is to now give back to the community. I, will start with employment and build my way up," Nyamlori said.

Below is his over three-decade academic journey as chronicled by Tuko.co.ke:

Nyamlori first sat for the national exams in 1998 at Kipsimbol Primary School where he scored 478 marks. He received admission to Kabianga Secondary School but could not join the school due to financial problems.

In 1999, he was back to Standard Eight at Rongo Primary School where he scored 559 marks and got an admission letter to Kanga High School.

But this time, things were a bit better as his aunt gave him a helping hand but it was short-lived. In his second term, he dropped from Kanga because his aunt stopped financing his education.

Nyamlori was out of school for two years, working as a casual labourer at a milling factory in Nairobi, before deciding to give education another shot.

In 2002, he joined Kitere Primary School, where he scored 387 marks and received an admission letter to Rapogi High School but no one was willing to finance his education.

In 2003, he enrolled at Sony Sugar Primary scoring 399 marks and was called to Rapogi School; in 2004 he was in Rangwe Junior Academy scoring 434 marks and was admitted to Maseno High school but dropped in the second term.

In 2010 in Agape academy Kosele, he scored 401 marks and was re-admitted to Maranda high.

In 2011, from Oriri Primary Nyamlori scored 403 marks and got his admission letter to Nairobi School where Equity Bank through the Wings to fly scholarship program, sponsored his secondary education.