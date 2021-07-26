RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Uganda police shoots sick man who was being rushed to the hospital

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Ugandan man has accused officers of the country’s Police Force of shooting and dumping him inside a gutter while he was unwell and being rushed to the hospital.

Uganda Police shoots sick man being rushed to the hospital
Uganda Police shoots sick man being rushed to the hospital

Reports say the alleged incident happened during curfew hours when police were on the streets of the Eastern African country enforcing COVID-19 regulations.

Recommended articles

Tuko.co.ke reported Jedi Onyango, 49, as having said that he was not feeling well, and when he called his doctor, he was directed to visit the hospital.

He said he was being carried to the hospital on a commercial motorbike (Okada) when he came across police officers on patrol in the suburbs of Kampala City.

“I went to the roadside and hitched a ride to Mulago Hospital, but once we reached Mawanda Road, police officers waved us down. They flashed at us, and I told the rider to stop. Immediately, one of the police officers fired his gun twice and one caught his hand and another one missed my head by inches as I ducked,” he said as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

READ ALSO: My wife charges me 200 dollars per each anal sex – Ghanaian man seeks advice

Onyango further alleged that after shooting him, the police officers pulled and dumped him inside the gutter and drove off, thinking he had died.

However, a group of Okada riders came to his rescue and carried him to One Touch Medical Centre in Kyebando.

The victim’s wife Harriet Dariwaru who corroborated his claim said nurses at the called to inform her about her husband’s situation before another motor rider too called and narrated the entire incident to her.

“I dashed to the clinic, found him in a critical condition, and I process his transferred to Tumaini Health Centre in Kanyanya immediately where he is receiving medical care,” she said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire however denied knowledge of the incident.

He said: “I have called the Kiira Road divisional police commander who has said he will find out and get back to me.”

Song Association Game GH Tik Tokers Edition | Pulse Strivia

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research (video)

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

SHS boys share girls as they engage comprehensive sexual activity in a classroom (video)

SHS boys share girls as they engage comprehensive sexual activity in a classroom (video)