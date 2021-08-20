“I pray for forgiveness, the kiss was to add a human touch” – Rev. Father Obeng Larbi

“This unfortunate incident happened during a Church Service in appreciation of the Level 300 students, who will be going for their Macro Teaching (Off-Campus Teaching Practice) when college resumes the next academic year, by the College’s Chaplaincy Board,” he explained in the statement.

“Accordingly, I am sincerely sorry for my actions seen in the video. I seemed to have taken a number of things for granted. I did not think my behaviour through, and I admit that the act and its setting are wrong even in the absence of Covid-19.

“I sincerely apologise to my Archbishop, the entirety of the Anglican Communion, the College, the affected students and their families, and the generality of the public.

“I pray for forgiveness from all and sundry and plead that you hold me in your prayers during these trying times. May God bless us all.”

Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, following the kissing video and the backlash it attracted, was relieved of his duties by the Anglican Church of Ghana which runs the St. Monica’s College of Education.

The church further initiated an investigation into the matter.

