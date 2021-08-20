RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I pray for forgiveness, the kiss was to add a human touch” – Rev. Father Obeng Larbi

Rev. Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, the Anglican priest who was captured in a viral and widely-condemned video kissing three female teacher trainees at the St. Monica’s College of Education has apologized and admitted that his conduct was unacceptable.

Anglican Priest kissing students

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 19, 2021, he said the kiss was “an attempt to add a human touch” to the church service in honour of the students for their excellent performance.

“This unfortunate incident happened during a Church Service in appreciation of the Level 300 students, who will be going for their Macro Teaching (Off-Campus Teaching Practice) when college resumes the next academic year, by the College’s Chaplaincy Board,” he explained in the statement.

“Accordingly, I am sincerely sorry for my actions seen in the video. I seemed to have taken a number of things for granted. I did not think my behaviour through, and I admit that the act and its setting are wrong even in the absence of Covid-19.

“I sincerely apologise to my Archbishop, the entirety of the Anglican Communion, the College, the affected students and their families, and the generality of the public.

“I pray for forgiveness from all and sundry and plead that you hold me in your prayers during these trying times. May God bless us all.”

Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, following the kissing video and the backlash it attracted, was relieved of his duties by the Anglican Church of Ghana which runs the St. Monica’s College of Education.

The church further initiated an investigation into the matter.

Below is the full statement:

