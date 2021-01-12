Stingy Men Association outdoors official Twitter page; their oath of allegiance is a must-read

The association made news headlines this week after photos of some identity cards bearing the pictures and details of the group’s executives surfaced on social media.

Now, the association which appears to have originated from Nigeria has outdoored its official Twitter page and the oath of allegiance that interested men must swear before they are inducted and issued with ID cards.

“I …… solemnly swear to uphold the dignity of this great association with due diligence. To never give shishi by any means of financial exploitation to the other gender. To respect and uphold the constitution of this great association. So, help me God,” the oath of allegiance reads.

Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy is the originator of the Stingy Men Association and he himself is the Head of Union, according to information on his ID card.

When Pulse Ghana published news about the group on Monday, January 11, 2020, it went viral with many men going crazy about the group’s existence and indicating their unimaginable willingness to be card-bearing members.

Aside from Don Jazzy who happens to be the leader, other designations such as Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.), Operations director and branch executive positions have been occupied by men who seem to be staunch and unapologetic about their membership of the SMA.

The association is being replicated in other African countries and some people have hinted at forming the Ghana branch to cater for interested men as people from various parts of the country have been enquiring about how they can join the association.

Interestingly, some people who claim to be members of SMA already have been testifying to how they have been able to attain financial independence ever since they became members of the association, a claim that cannot be verified immediately.

Some women have also indicated that they may soon form a counter association to match the SMA boot for boot, while others have suggested that the time has come for young ladies to stop putting their hopes on men for survival and build themselves up.