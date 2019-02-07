A video which captured an angry woman engaging her husband and another woman believed to be his side chick has been circulating online.

A twitter user, @mensahkengh who shared the video captioned it: "Will you date a girl who can easily give you a smack down?"

In the video, the alleged unfaithful man was having dinner with two other women at a place which looked like an eatery, when the woman believed to be his wife arrived.

The woman got so incensed that she pounced on both the man and the trespasser and began to slap them uncontrollably.

She then raised one of the red coloured plastic chairs and continued attacking her husband and his mistress.

The woman was so enraged that attempts by other people present to restrain her did not materialise, as she eventually found herself on top of her husband and gave him some knocks.

The man lost his dress in the course of the fight and could be seen packing his belongings from the table and exiting with alacrity.

Watch the video below: