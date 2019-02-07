Man killed by robbers after wife flaunted his money on social media

A Nigerian man identified as Enango Gelsthorpe Sege has been reportedly killed by armed robbers who stormed his house after his wife showcased his bundle of money on social media.

A man who claimed to be the deceased’s brother resorted to Facebook to reveal the unfortunate death of his brother.

"I received this shocking news yesterday. My brother was shot dead by unknown armed robbers at his residence. This is as a result of his wife's negligence. His wife posted these bundles of money on her Facebook account. My brother had been paid by his company. RIP Enango Gelsthorpe Sege," Ibomo Rafeal Seimiengha wrote on Facebook.

Reports say before his untimely death, Enango had taken home bundles of money given him by his employer, it is unclear what the money was meant for.

His wife who was excited to see the money took photos of herself holding them, which she subsequently posted on social media.

It is not clear how long it had been before the alleged killing of Enango, but some people are linking the incident to his wife’s display of the money.