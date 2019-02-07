The suspect, Longbab Bouguen ambushed the victim when she was returning home, dragged her to a secluded area and attempted to have sex with her.

He reportedly threatened her with a machete before tearing her pants and clothes to have his way.

Spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, Femi Joseph who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the suspect attacked the victim around 8pm and stole her money before allowing her to go.

READ ALSO: Lady searches for suitor for her 45-year-old widowed mother; see requirements

“One prophetess of the Celestial Church of Christ located in the Agbogbo area, along the Akure/Owo Expressway, reported that a security guard, Longbab Bouguen, suddenly dragged her to a secluded area and forcefully tore her pants in order to have sexual intercourse with her.

“The suspect threatened the victim by brandishing a cutlass and knife, while putting on dark eye glasses and also dispossessed her of the sum of N700, which he consequently shared with a fellow security guard, Daniel John,” Femi said.

The victim narrated her ordeal to newsmen, saying: “I discovered that he was following me when I was going to the church and suddenly he grabbed me from the back and dragged me to one corner. I struggled with him, but he overpowered me and showed me a knife, threatening to kill me if I shouted. I didn’t want him to stab me because there was nobody around to rescue me. As he was struggling with me, he tore my clothes and my pants; I didn’t allow him to penetrate, so he ejaculated on my body. Thereafter, he collected the money on me before allowing me to go”.

Meanwhile, Longbab Bouguen has denied raping the prophetess, saying: “Though I attacked her and tore her clothes and pants, I had not penetrated her before I ejaculated on her body. I allowed the woman to go after collecting the sum of N700 on her.”