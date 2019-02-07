The lady identified on twitter as Effa Epelle Christie @Ere_Epelle said she is the only child of her unnamed mother, and she is on a mission to find her a suitor who will be her companion.

She is not interested in just any man for her mum. Captioning the photos, she wrote the requirements of the prospective suitors.

READ ALSO: Pastor convicted for falsely claiming to have herbal cure for HIV/AIDS

“Hi, Meet my Mum. She’s 45 years old, widowed, Christian, and gainfully employed. Also, she has just me?, and I’m on a mission to match-make her with one amazing and lucky man. Prospective suitor must be 45 and above, gainfully employed a Christian (widower, divorced or never,” she said.

See more photos below: