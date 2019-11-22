Students caught having sex in “lecture hall” have been sacked (photo)

Just this week, the Babcock University, a private Christian co-educational Nigerian university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church dismissed a student after a viral sex tape of hers brought the school’s name into disrepute.

Now, it is the Edo State Polytechnic that has expelled two of its students after they were allegedly caught having sex in a lecture hall.

A letter of expulsion circulating online says “management of the Polytechnic has approved the expulsion of the students with immediate effect for their involvement in sexually related activity (Having sex in the lecture hall).

See the dismissal letter below: