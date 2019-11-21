According to reports, Makwena from South Africa, her sister-in-law, Noxolo Manelin together with a family friend Siyabonga Pakade, have been charged with attempted murder.

Makwena’s daughter Chantelle went missing on August 2 in Rocklands farm area, Port Elizabeth.

"I left her with my friend who had been staying with us because she was not well - I was going to the shop with my elder sister. We walked to the shops, which is some distance away, and when we got home my daughter wasn't there and it was night already," she said.

She added: "What boggled my mind was the fact that I could see Chantelle's shoes lying on the floor. She never went outside without her shoes on."

A day after Chantelle went missing, her lifeless body was found in a ramshackle toilet seat close to their home.

Makwena narrated: "When she was found, my heart sank, I was crushed. My pinkmeisie was gone. While we looked for her through the night, she had been lying in that cold toilet. I was broken, I still am."

The bereaved mother and her accomplices later confronted a certain man they suspected might be the perpetrator of the heinous crime and launched an attack on him. They ended up severing his penis and dumping him.

Their arrest and detention for two weeks in September triggered a huge protest before they were released.

“The suspect was released pending further investigation. Depending on what they get the suspect might be arrested again,” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, advocate Fundile Matoto offered to represent the three suspects pro bono.

"In my opinion, this case is a matter of assault, at most, grievous bodily harm," The lawyer said

According to the lawyer, the charges levelled against the women are inappropriate hence the decision to go to their aid.