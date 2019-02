Cheng Jhia-wen who has now been nicknamed 'Taiwan's hottest teacher' is so cute that as soon as she steps in class, her students place more focus on her looks than what she teaches them.

The situation is worse when she comes to the lecture hall in mini dresses.

While she is teaching, students take photos of her, most of which have been making the rounds online, giving her popularity.

See more photos below:

