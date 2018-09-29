Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings


Issues Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings

The Kenyan Sunday school teacher, Peter Njuguna, has subsequently been arraigned before a Kenyan court over the incident.

  • Published:
play

A Sunday school teacher has been arrested for trying to sodomise three siblings. The children are aged 17, 15 and 12 respectively.

The Kenyan Sunday school teacher, Peter Njuguna, has subsequently been arraigned before a Kenyan court over the incident.

READ MORE: Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos

The court heard that  the incident happened at different time between December 18, 2017 and September 15, 2018.

Mr Njuguna, believed to be close to the family of the three children, attempted to sodomize a 15-year old form one student shortly after taking him through recovery process of circumcision.

Authorities have also charged the accuse for attempting to defile a 17-year old sister to the two boys on September 15 this year.

READ MORE: Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen

The accused however, denied charges and was released on a Sh200,000 bond. The case will be heard on October 12 to determine fate of the accused.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revenge Porn: Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos
Tragedy: Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen
'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room 'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10 Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends

Recommended Videos

Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse Leaked! List of celebs who visited Dr Obengfo - Ex-Obengfo nurse
Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy
Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex



Top Articles

1 Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and abovebullet
2 Video Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO in the gardenbullet
3 Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’bullet
4 Club Wahala Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the clubbullet
5 Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich peoplebullet
6 Illegal Chinese man caught defecating in the openbullet
7 Weird Talents Man dances with his penis to Afrobeatsbullet
8 Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay...bullet
9 New Scam Alert! Naija scammers make Ghana Circle...bullet
10 Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmenbullet

Related Articles

Revenge Porn Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos
Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen
'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and above
Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’
Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich people
Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute

Top Videos

1 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
2 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
3 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
4 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop...bullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
7 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
8 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
9 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
10 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's...bullet

Filla

HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
WorldRemit: Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
WorldRemit Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
File Photo
Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation
Village People Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation
X
Advertisement