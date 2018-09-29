Sunday school teacher arrested for sodomising siblings

news

A Sunday school teacher has been arrested for trying to sodomise three siblings. The children are aged 17, 15 and 12 respectively.

The Kenyan Sunday school teacher, Peter Njuguna, has subsequently been arraigned before a Kenyan court over the incident.

READ MORE: Woman calls out her husband's mistress by posting her nude photos

The court heard that the incident happened at different time between December 18, 2017 and September 15, 2018.

Mr Njuguna, believed to be close to the family of the three children, attempted to sodomize a 15-year old form one student shortly after taking him through recovery process of circumcision.

Authorities have also charged the accuse for attempting to defile a 17-year old sister to the two boys on September 15 this year.

READ MORE: Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen

The accused however, denied charges and was released on a Sh200,000 bond. The case will be heard on October 12 to determine fate of the accused.