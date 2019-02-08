Jackline Ngonyani said on the floor of parliament on Thursday that the proposal, if considered would help check the spread of HIV.

It is not clear how the male lawmakers are contributing to the spread of HIV.

Another MP, Joseph Selasini who seconded Jackline’s proposal claimed the same thing was done for Kenyan MPs, and they were circumcised compulsorily, but his claim has been disputed.

READ ALSO: “Being a pastor’s wife can be a lonely journey” - Rita Korankye Ankrah reveals

Reports say some Kenyan MPs underwent circumcision, but it was a voluntary exercise to encourage their constituents and others to follow suit.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) says that circumcision reduces the risk of heterosexual men getting HIV by approximately 60%.

Meanwhile, another member of the house, Joseph Kasheku objected to the proposal, saying if it would be considered then their female counterparts should also be inspected and be made to undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

"Women who are circumcised also spread HIV... so if we are going to check men who are circumcised then we should also inspect female members to see if they have undergone FGM," Kasheku suggested.

It is not clear yet whether the leadership of the Tanzanian parliament will consider the proposal.