Taxi-driving police officer kills 1 person and injures 2 while chasing errant driver

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Odorkor Commander, ASP Kingsley Kanda is reported to have confirmed the incident.

He said the said officer is on the run but investigations have commenced into the incident.

Adomonline.com reports some eyewitnesses as saying that the policeman was speeding and first hit the back of a vehicle before climbing the pavement to crash into the pedestrians.

The news website further reports one of the victims, only identified as sister Abena as severely injured after she was crushed into a nearby tree.