The police officer was reportedly driving a taxi with the registration number GX-1651-21 when the incident occurred at Atiko Junction near Odorkor in the Greater Accra Region.
Taxi-driving police officer kills 1 person and injures 2 while chasing errant driver
One person has died while two others sustained various degrees of injury after a taxi-driving police officer drove into pedestrians while chasing a driver believed to have flouted traffic rules.
The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Odorkor Commander, ASP Kingsley Kanda is reported to have confirmed the incident.
He said the said officer is on the run but investigations have commenced into the incident.
Adomonline.com reports some eyewitnesses as saying that the policeman was speeding and first hit the back of a vehicle before climbing the pavement to crash into the pedestrians.
The news website further reports one of the victims, only identified as sister Abena as severely injured after she was crushed into a nearby tree.
The vehicle has been towed to the Odorkor police station while the victims were rushed to the hospital, the report said.
