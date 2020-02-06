According to Myjoyonline.com, the 34-year-old man was arrested on the orders of the presiding judge of the Techiman Circuit court, Justice Alexander Graham, during Court proceedings Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Iddrisu Yahaya was in court to represent some four accused persons standing trial in a robbery and kidnapping case when the judge ordered his arrest.

Techiman police arrest fake lawyer while in court to defend suspected robbers and kidnappers

Reports say Yahya had collected a sum of GH¢25,000 from the four accused to represent them in court, but as it stands now, he cannot defend his clients.

The suspected fake lawyer told newsmen that he completed a private law school in Accra named Maranatha University College and is currently practising with Providence law firm in Accra.

While his claim is yet to be verified, he is due for court later in the week.

It is unclear how the presiding judge figured out that Yahaya was not a lawyer, hence the order for his arrest.