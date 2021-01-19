According to reports and quotes attributed to Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, the late founder’s spirit was the catalyst to Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin’s election as the speaker of parliament, so he will do it again for the party at the Supreme Court.

The NDC’s presidential candidate in the December 7 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama has filed a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the election which he and the party described as flawed and fictionalised.

He holds a strong view that the election was rigged by the Electoral Commission in favour of his contender, the incumbent New Patriotic Party’s President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The former president is therefore asking the apex court to order a rerun of the election between him and Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo defeated Mahama in the election to secure another four-year term; collecting 51.302% of the votes cast against the latter’s 47.359%. The votes difference between the two candidates stood at 517, 231, representing a four percentage point, one of the highest since 1996.

Reports say while speaking on Ahotor FM, Ofosu-Ampofo said that the NDC is hopeful the spirit of its founder and other departed forefathers of the party will help deliver justice in its favour just as they did in the election of Bagbin as the speaker of parliament.

“…The spirit of our founder who served justice by electing Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament will see us through the election petition,” Yen.com.gh quoted the NDC Chairman.