Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone

Their strange story was first revealed on twitter by their biological daughter, Mandy Ndlangisa who said she aims to follow their foot step.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone play

A South African couple have won the admiration of some people on social media after it has emerged that they have been living as husband and wife for the past 32 years without having married.

Their strange story was first revealed on twitter by their biological daughter, Mandy Ndlangisa who said she aims to follow their foot step.

In her post, she said: “My parents have been together for 32 years. They’re not married and it works for them. They are MY goals.”

 

READ ALSO: Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home

According to briefly.co.za, Mandy is a content producer based in Johannesburg. She further revealed that her parents “don’t even live together”, saying “they visit each other like boyfriend and girlfriend. Love it”.

 

The amazing story has got some users admiring Mandy’s parents and aiming to emulate them.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution
Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only married men Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only married men
Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpse Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpse
She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah laments She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah laments
How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to work How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to work

Recommended Videos

Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge
Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries
Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her back



Top Articles

1 How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to workbullet
2 Drama at wedding venue as bride refused to kiss groom (Video)bullet
3 She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah lamentsbullet
4 Man buys himself a sex doll as birthday gift (Video)bullet
5 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all...bullet
6 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’...bullet
7 Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go...bullet
8 Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs...bullet
9 Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpsebullet
10 Lady whose sex tape with pastor leaked tells her side...bullet

Related Articles

Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution
Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only married men
Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpse
She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah laments
How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to work
Couple filmed themselves raping babies as young as 8-months-old
Drama at wedding venue as bride refused to kiss groom (Video)
Woman commits suicide to 'tarnish her mother’s reputation'
Man buys himself a sex doll as birthday gift (Video)

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
7 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married menbullet
8 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
9 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
10 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet

Filla

Couple filmed themselves raping babies as young as 8-months-old
Woman commits suicide to tarnish her mother’s reputation
Woman commits suicide to 'tarnish her mother’s reputation'
Old man who ‘has’ 3 days to live wins lotto to become multimillionaire
Old man who ‘has’ 3 days to live turns multimillionaire after winning lotto
Lack of regular sex can make you lose your job – Therapist warns
Lack of regular sex can make you lose your job – Therapist warns
X
Advertisement