news

A South African couple have won the admiration of some people on social media after it has emerged that they have been living as husband and wife for the past 32 years without having married.

Their strange story was first revealed on twitter by their biological daughter, Mandy Ndlangisa who said she aims to follow their foot step.

In her post, she said: “My parents have been together for 32 years. They’re not married and it works for them. They are MY goals.”

READ ALSO: Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home

According to briefly.co.za, Mandy is a content producer based in Johannesburg. She further revealed that her parents “don’t even live together”, saying “they visit each other like boyfriend and girlfriend. Love it”.

The amazing story has got some users admiring Mandy’s parents and aiming to emulate them.