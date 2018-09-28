This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich people

news

Social media will forever remain undefeated. The number of challenges and hashtags conceived on the platform is just mind-blogging.

The latest one spotted involves the rich. Not to be prejudiced but unless you are rich or appear to be rich, I don’t think this challenge is for you.

How does this “bougie” challenge work? First of all, it involves having a really expensive or luxurious car like the one D’Black just acquired. You lie on the floor pretending you tripped from the car with the contents of your bag scattered around you. Note that the contents should include money amongst other things.

And this is how it is staged:

One for the gents too:

Purple lady laying it real good:

So Ghanaians over to you. Should we be seeing some of us in this challenge or we will stick to our SUPA walk challenge?

or we should expect this instead: