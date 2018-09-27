Man dances with his penis to Afrobeats

news

Very soon we should be holding talent shows for adults in Ghana. Some people are hiding serious capabilities that we need to unveil.

Fortunately, we have one such gift. In a viral video, we see a man dancing with such flair. Ordinarily, a man dancing shouldn’t come as a surprise. But it’s the part of his body which he chooses to dance with which has us all stunned. This man was energetically moving his erected penis in rhythm to the drums he was playing.

READ ALSO: Naija scammers make Ghana Circle swindlers look like babies

WATCH HIS DANCE MOVES HERE:

Do you think he can represent Ghana in a talent competition?