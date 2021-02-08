Dailyguidenetwork.com reported that the tipper truck with registration number GN-6025-16 was driving on a dusty road close to sand winning base about 150 meters from the home of Anita Asieduwaa Ama Nkrumah.

According to the news portal, after filling the truck with sand, the driver of the truck was negotiating a sharp bend on his way from the site when the car lost its balance and fell on a detached, wooden makeshift structure located close to the road, which served as the kitchen for the victim.

The kitchen was flattened so badly as a result, leaving the victim trapped to death under the tipper truck.

Her body was later retrieved from under the truck by the Police and deposited at the morgue for autopsy, while the abandoned vehicle was towed from the scene to the Senchi Police Station.

Akosombo District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Daniel Yeboah is reported as having confirmed the sad incident.

He assured that his outfit would hunt for the unidentified driver of the truck to help in investigations.

Patience Osabutey, the heartbroken mother of the deceased said her daughter was home in the morning when she left for the farm, but she was later called and informed about her death.

“I wasn’t at home [when the accident happened]. My daughter was home when I left. I received several calls while on the farm that there had been an accident at our house so I rushed back home. I was told she had suffered injuries to the hands and legs but a lot of people were wailing when I got home,” she narrated.

The deceased completed the Manya Krobo Senior High School at Odumase – Krobo in 2017 and was preparing to enter the Winneba Community Nursing Training College later in the year before the tragedy, reports say.