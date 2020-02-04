Tired single man resorts to billboard advertisement to find a suitor

That is what a 30-year-old man from Sheffield did in the UK recently when he spent £425 to rent a billboard on the side of a busy road in Manchester to advertise himself.

According to Odditycentral.com, Mark Rofe has been single for a year now, and using online dating apps hasn’t made a difference, so after joking with a friend at a pub that he’d be better off advertising himself on a billboard, he realized that wouldn’t be a bad idea. So, he set up a website featuring a witty biography where he invites female visitors to apply for a date with him. The billboard has been up for a few days now, but he has already been contacted by 100 people. Sadly, 50 of them have been men.

“I was talking to my mate saying how I was struggling on all these dating apps and I joked that I should put my face on a big billboard. We laughed about it but then actually I thought what a good idea,” Mark told the BBC. “Some people might think I’m mad paying £425 but if I find love then it’s fairly cheap. I tried to make it funny so hopefully, I don’t come across as a desperate loser.”

By making it funny, Mark means he described himself as “extremely handsome and modest” in the biography on DatingMark.co.uk, and mentioning things like his index finger measures 6.82cm, and he has kissed more than three girls, in the “facts and stats” section of the website, reported Oddytycentral.com.

He said renting a billboard became his last hope because online dating hasn’t really worked for him, and all his friends are either married or getting married.

He then proceeded to place his image on a now-famous billboard strategically located on Fairfield Street, in Manchester.

The billboard features a picture of Mark sitting on his side.

Although the advertisement has not yielded any result yet, the 30-year-old is reportedly looking for another billboard closer to home, in Sheffield to increase his chances of getting a suitor soon.

Good luck to Mark in his quest to find a suitable girlfriend.

