Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves it


Unimaginable!!! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves it

Even Ghana which is deemed a beacon of democracy, mob injustice or extra judicial lynching is more or less uncontrollable.

Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves it play

In democratic countries such as Ghana, robbers and even murderers are said to be innocent until they are proven guilty by a competent court of law, but that is not the case in a neighbouring country, Togo.

Even Ghana which is deemed a beacon of democracy, mob injustice or extra judicial lynching is more or less uncontrollable.

However, Togo seems to be a no-go area for thieves. Interactions with some Togolese indicate that taking a suspected criminal to a police station is completely counterproductive and may even land the complainants in trouble.

Police of the small West African country allegedly beat up complainants who send thieves to their stations, and urge them to kill the suspects whenever they arrest them. This has embolden nationals of that country to openly lynch criminal suspects openly without fear of any consequence.

A latest video making rounds on social media shows a man being lynched after he was stripped naked and his arms and legs tied at the back.

Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves it play

 

READ MORE: Angry cow strangles lion to death in a marvellous fight

In the heart-breaking video, several men are seen hitting the suspected thief with sticks all-over his body including the head, even as he cries for freedom.

There are also some others who are heard speaking Ewe and urging them on to hit the man on his head.

As the suspect became unconscious due to consistent attack on his head, another man emerged from the mob with fuel which he poured on his head and other parts of the body and finally set him ablaze alive.

 

As soon as he set him ablaze all the others turned away, saying mission accomplished.

The apparent impunity with which the injustice was committed suggests that none of them is likely to or has suffered any consequence for the barbaric act.

