Angry cow strangles lion to death in a marvellous fight


Video Angry cow strangles lion to death in a marvellous fight

Residents of a sleepy village of Luciuti located in Meru county of Kenya heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday, September 6 when a stray lion which had been parading their area, terrorising them and devouring their livestock got killed by one scared but skilful cow it attempted to kill again for food.

The Standard reported on Friday, September 7 that the king of the jungle had terrorised residents of Amwathi in Igembe North for several weeks, killing and eating the fattest of their flock.

 However, it lost the fight against a lone cow belonging to one widow as the cow used the rope it was tethered with to strangle the lion until it became lifeless on the ground.

Amwathi Ward Member of County Assembly, John M'Ngai who is also reported to have lost his livestock to the lion is quoted as saying: “The lion escaped from the park and has been roaming and eating livestock."

He narrated that: “It had pounced on the cow of the widow ready to eat it but got strangled with a rope used to tether the animal which freed itself. This is miraculous and undeniably a divine intervention because this was the woman's only cow."

The weird incident drew residents to the scene to catch a glimpse of the lifeless lion.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Community Warden Nathan Gatundu who was called to the scene said: "I was called late on Thursday, September 6 and told the lion had died in the woman's homestead.”

He added that: “Physical examination indicated it had eaten something like a goat. It could also have died because of stress since it was being hunted down."

 

It is of course a miracle if the king of the jungle itself who even armed hunters have to gang up to defeat is killed by an armless cow.

