Touch men's hearts to spray their salaries on us – Strippers pray to God before work (video)

Just like the coffin maker prays to God for high patronage, a group of strippers has been captured in a video asking him before the start of their work, to touch the hearts of men to spray their salaries on them.

A video circulating on social media shows the Nigerian strippers holding hands with their eyes shut as they sought the intervention of God before they stepped out for their activities.

In the video, a lady in a red wig led the prayer session and ended with tongue-speaking as the others backed her, saying amen repeatedly.

According to the young ladies, despite their activities, their hearts are clean, hence God must not forsake them.

They also sought God’s forgiveness for their transgressions, confessing that they have sinned many times.

Having committed their work into the hands of God and being assured of answered prayers, the ladies became excited and jumped amidst shouts and coquettish displays.

The video has sparked reactions on social media with some people saying it is only God who can judge them because every human being is a sinner.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

